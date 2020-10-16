Are you willing to Put your Money on these stocks? Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT), ended its previous trading session at $3.49 showing a gain of 0.0700000000000003 or 2.05 percent with respect to the price of $3.42 when stock market opened. The company traded 80785 shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 155.97 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 78.66 Million.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $3.97 by the analyst. The stock is -25.74% Below its 1-Year High which is $4.70. CLMT has a difference of 325.61% from its 1 year low which stands at $0.82. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.8. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of 1.45 percent in the shares price. The company added about 33.72% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is 2.65 Percent. CLMT currently shows -4.38% as its year to date performance.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $0.48 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 18.1%, 30.12% and 28.34 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0.45 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 78.66 Million. CLMT gained about 132.67 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.2. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 74.64 and 3.26.

While talking about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.1 and 0 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), closed the last trading session at $63.46 with increase of $0.219999999999999 or 0.35 percent against the opening price of $63.24. The trading day volume of the company stands at 250021 shares while the average trading volume of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is 517.1 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 108.39 Million.

The price target of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is currently set at 57.29 by the analysts. The stock is $-3.82 Below its 1-Year High which is $65.98. RBA hit its 1-Year low price of $25.92. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.4. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

The value of the stock decreased by -0.42% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), the stock jumped 11.76%. While the 1 year performance shows a positive percentage of 61.11 and year to date performance stands at 47.75%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $-6.17 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 5.14%, 6.79% and 39.4 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 108.39 Million. RBA gained about 53.69 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 1.44. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 59.64 and 1.15.

While talking about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 5.27 and 7.66 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.