Price Target Analysis of Church & Dwight Company, Inc.(NYSE:CHD): Sanchez Energy Corporation(NYSE:SN)

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. as 1.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHD to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.82%. For the next 5 years, Church & Dwight Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Church & Dwight Company, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Church & Dwight Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.93%, where Monthly Performance is 2.65%, Quarterly performance is 12.51%, 6 Months performance is 32.19% and yearly performance percentage is 29.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.21% and Monthly Volatility of 2.00%.