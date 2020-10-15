Investors Catching Stocks Aqua America, Inc.(NYSE:WTR): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SPPI)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aqua America, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aqua America, Inc. as 207 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aqua America, Inc. is 207 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 207 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 201.13 Million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.42/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPPI to be -68.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.33%. For the next 5 years, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -57%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -77.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.63%, where Monthly Performance is 1.18%, Quarterly performance is 28.44%, 6 Months performance is 65.64% and yearly performance percentage is -42.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.85% and Monthly Volatility of 6.55%.