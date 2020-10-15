Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Oracle Corporation(NYSE:ORCL): Scorpio Bulkers Inc.(NYSE:SALT)

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) will report its next earnings on Sep 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Oracle Corporation as 9.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Oracle Corporation is 9.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.62 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ORCL to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.22%. For the next 5 years, Oracle Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oracle Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 79.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oracle Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.45%, where Monthly Performance is 2.54%, Quarterly performance is 7.68%, 6 Months performance is 14.69% and yearly performance percentage is 7.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.36% and Monthly Volatility of 2.01%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-5.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.87/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -48.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.67/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SALT to be -216.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -107.37%. For the next 5 years, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is expecting Growth of 86.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -159.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Scorpio Bulkers Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 235.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 76.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.12%, where Monthly Performance is 8.85%, Quarterly performance is -0.63%, 6 Months performance is -34.36% and yearly performance percentage is -78.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -77.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.01% and Monthly Volatility of 7.37%.