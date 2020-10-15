Analysts showing optimistic trends for Garmin Ltd.(NASDAQ:GRMN): CareDx, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDNA)

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.52/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 133.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Garmin Ltd. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.86/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Garmin Ltd. as 893.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Garmin Ltd. is 850.81 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 928.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 934.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GRMN to be -20.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.2%. For the next 5 years, Garmin Ltd. is expecting Growth of 10.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Garmin Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 804.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Garmin Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.85%, where Monthly Performance is -0.89%, Quarterly performance is -0.64%, 6 Months performance is 26.79% and yearly performance percentage is 14.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.21% and Monthly Volatility of 1.91%.

CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CareDx, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CareDx, Inc. as 53.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CareDx, Inc. is 53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 53.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDNA to be -400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -250%. For the next 5 years, CareDx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 206.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -220% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CareDx, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 576.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 374.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CareDx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.64%, where Monthly Performance is 52.79%, Quarterly performance is 45.73%, 6 Months performance is 141.87% and yearly performance percentage is 86.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 142.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.06% and Monthly Volatility of 5.56%.