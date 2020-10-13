What do Analysts Say about TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD): Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:BR)

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TopBuild Corp. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.65/share and a High Estimate of $1.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TopBuild Corp. as 701.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TopBuild Corp. is 682 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 734.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 682.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLD to be 15%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.16%. For the next 5 years, TopBuild Corp. is expecting Growth of 19.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TopBuild Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 308 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TopBuild Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.44%, where Monthly Performance is 22.16%, Quarterly performance is 61.56%, 6 Months performance is 146.52% and yearly performance percentage is 95.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 85.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.27% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) will report its next earnings on Aug 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BR to be -7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.62%. For the next 5 years, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 493.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.65%, where Monthly Performance is 6.11%, Quarterly performance is 12.52%, 6 Months performance is 33.38% and yearly performance percentage is 14.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.77% and Monthly Volatility of 1.87%.