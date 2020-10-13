Earnings Analysis of Spark Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONCE): Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA(NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 91.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA as 11.83 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is 11.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BUD to be -40.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 75%. For the next 5 years, Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is expecting Growth of 59.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.46%, where Monthly Performance is 6.8%, Quarterly performance is 13.07%, 6 Months performance is 24.76% and yearly performance percentage is -35.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.50% and Monthly Volatility of 1.94%.