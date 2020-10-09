What do Analysts Say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company(NYSE:BMY): NVIDIA Corporation(NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.36/share and a High Estimate of $1.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as 10.34 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 10.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BMY to be 26.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.75%. For the next 5 years, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expecting Growth of 16.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.01%, where Monthly Performance is 4.3%, Quarterly performance is 7.3%, 6 Months performance is 4.6% and yearly performance percentage is 21.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.14% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will report its next earnings on Aug 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation and for the current quarter 31 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.5/share and a High Estimate of $2.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 31 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NVIDIA Corporation as 4.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NVIDIA Corporation is 4.35 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.48 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVDA to be 43.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.45%. For the next 5 years, NVIDIA Corporation is expecting Growth of 20.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 57.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NVIDIA Corporation, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 101.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 50.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NVIDIA Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.65%, where Monthly Performance is 8.84%, Quarterly performance is 32.06%, 6 Months performance is 110.52% and yearly performance percentage is 206.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 135.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 4.21%.