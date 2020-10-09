What are analysts Suggestions on Cabot Corporation(NYSE:CBT): Antero Midstream Partners LP(NYSE:AM)

Cabot Corporation (CBT) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cabot Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cabot Corporation as 694.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cabot Corporation is 665 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 717.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 827 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cabot Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 265.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cabot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.43%, where Monthly Performance is 6.22%, Quarterly performance is 11.63%, 6 Months performance is 33.2% and yearly performance percentage is -4.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.88% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.

Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Antero Midstream Partners LP and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Antero Midstream Partners LP as 210.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Antero Midstream Partners LP is 203.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 222.03 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 266.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AM to be -43.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -37.14%. For the next 5 years, Antero Midstream Partners LP is expecting Growth of 392.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -155.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Antero Midstream Partners LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Antero Midstream Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.64%, where Monthly Performance is 3.84%, Quarterly performance is 11.01%, 6 Months performance is 136.11% and yearly performance percentage is -13.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.14% and Monthly Volatility of 5.20%.