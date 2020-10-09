Revenue Estimates Analysis of Banco Santander Brasil SA(NYSE:BSBR): Lockheed Martin Corporation(NYSE:LMT)

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banco Santander Brasil SA and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSBR to be -48.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.14%. For the next 5 years, Banco Santander Brasil SA is expecting Growth of 10.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Banco Santander Brasil SA, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 868.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banco Santander Brasil SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.41%, where Monthly Performance is -2.84%, Quarterly performance is 0.55%, 6 Months performance is 2.42% and yearly performance percentage is -48.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.87% and Monthly Volatility of 4.06%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $5.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lockheed Martin Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $6.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.85/share and a High Estimate of $6.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lockheed Martin Corporation as 16.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lockheed Martin Corporation is 15.79 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LMT to be 7.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.39%. For the next 5 years, Lockheed Martin Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lockheed Martin Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 181.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 47.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lockheed Martin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.02%, where Monthly Performance is 0.87%, Quarterly performance is 11.26%, 6 Months performance is 4.74% and yearly performance percentage is 1.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.04% and Monthly Volatility of 2.32%.