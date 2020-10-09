Investors Catching Stocks Viking Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:VKTX): Exponent, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPO)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VKTX to be -87.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -70%. For the next 5 years, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -30.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -69.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Viking Therapeutics, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.99%, where Monthly Performance is 1.32%, Quarterly performance is -10.13%, 6 Months performance is 21.19% and yearly performance percentage is -4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.80% and Monthly Volatility of 4.97%.

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exponent, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exponent, Inc. as 93.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exponent, Inc. is 88.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 101.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXPO to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.89%. For the next 5 years, Exponent, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exponent, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 249.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exponent, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.67%, where Monthly Performance is -4.65%, Quarterly performance is -6.44%, 6 Months performance is 3.58% and yearly performance percentage is 4.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.35%.