Comprehensive Stock Analysis of United States Steel Corporation(NYSE:X): Ichor Holdings(NASDAQ:ICHR)

United States Steel Corporation (X) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.86/share and a High Estimate of $-1.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United States Steel Corporation as 2.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United States Steel Corporation is 2.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for X to be -552.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -67.19%. For the next 5 years, United States Steel Corporation is expecting Growth of 69.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6144.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United States Steel Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United States Steel Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.04%, where Monthly Performance is 15.43%, Quarterly performance is 15.9%, 6 Months performance is 25.26% and yearly performance percentage is -15.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.97% and Monthly Volatility of 6.13%.

Ichor Holdings (ICHR) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ichor Holdings and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ichor Holdings as 225.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ichor Holdings is 225 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 225.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 154.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ICHR to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Ichor Holdings is expecting Growth of 25.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 84.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ichor Holdings, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 306.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ichor Holdings currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.01%, where Monthly Performance is 16.52%, Quarterly performance is -10.26%, 6 Months performance is 8.88% and yearly performance percentage is 3.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.86% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.