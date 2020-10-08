What do Analysts Say about Innoviva, Inc.(NASDAQ:INVA): Cree, Inc.(NASDAQ:CREE)

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 115.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Innoviva, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Innoviva, Inc. as 66.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Innoviva, Inc. is 66.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 66.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 61.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INVA to be 16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.76%. For the next 5 years, Innoviva, Inc. is expecting Growth of -32.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Innoviva, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 749.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 29.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 64.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Innoviva, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.57%, where Monthly Performance is -8.13%, Quarterly performance is -23.49%, 6 Months performance is -23.88% and yearly performance percentage is -1.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.95% and Monthly Volatility of 3.70%.

Cree, Inc. (CREE) will report its next earnings on Aug 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cree, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cree, Inc. as 209.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cree, Inc. is 205 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 212.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 242.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CREE to be -633.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -100%. For the next 5 years, Cree, Inc. is expecting Growth of 111.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cree, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 303.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cree, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.56%, where Monthly Performance is 16.98%, Quarterly performance is 8.9%, 6 Months performance is 73.44% and yearly performance percentage is 48.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.93% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.