What are analysts Suggestions on BioPharmX Corporation(NYSE:BPMX): Plug Power, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 70%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Plug Power, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Plug Power, Inc. as 110.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Plug Power, Inc. is 104 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 113.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLUG to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Plug Power, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Plug Power, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 26.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -67.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Plug Power, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 35.91%, where Monthly Performance is 55.37%, Quarterly performance is 103.63%, 6 Months performance is 377.09% and yearly performance percentage is 592.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 476.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.75% and Monthly Volatility of 6.79%.