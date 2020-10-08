what are Analysts report about Aptiv PLC(NYSE:APTV): Transdigm Group Incorporated(NYSE:TDG)

Aptiv PLC (APTV) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aptiv PLC and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.96/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aptiv PLC as 3.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aptiv PLC is 1.6 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.48 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APTV to be -41.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.43%. For the next 5 years, Aptiv PLC is expecting Growth of 188.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -74.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aptiv PLC, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aptiv PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.19%, where Monthly Performance is 17.16%, Quarterly performance is 31.57%, 6 Months performance is 64.77% and yearly performance percentage is 23.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.93% and Monthly Volatility of 3.22%.

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 58.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Transdigm Group Incorporated and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.28/share and a High Estimate of $2.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Transdigm Group Incorporated as 1.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Transdigm Group Incorporated is 1.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TDG to be -66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.03%. For the next 5 years, Transdigm Group Incorporated is expecting Growth of -7.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Transdigm Group Incorporated, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 429.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Transdigm Group Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.82%, where Monthly Performance is -2.68%, Quarterly performance is 18.86%, 6 Months performance is 48.82% and yearly performance percentage is 1.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.25% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.