Revenue Estimates Analysis of Rexnord Corporation(NYSE:RXN): Kennametal Inc.(NYSE:KMT)

Rexnord Corporation (RXN) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rexnord Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RXN to be -21.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.58%. For the next 5 years, Rexnord Corporation is expecting Growth of 16.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rexnord Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 699.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rexnord Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.94%, where Monthly Performance is 10.45%, Quarterly performance is 15.2%, 6 Months performance is 31.86% and yearly performance percentage is 24.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.15% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kennametal Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMT to be -70.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.88%. For the next 5 years, Kennametal Inc. is expecting Growth of 72.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kennametal Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 683.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kennametal Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.62%, where Monthly Performance is 9.12%, Quarterly performance is 32.46%, 6 Months performance is 43.56% and yearly performance percentage is 18.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.38% and Monthly Volatility of 4.53%.