Revenue Estimates Analysis of EchoStar Corporation(NASDAQ:SATS): Cesca Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:KOOL)

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EchoStar Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EchoStar Corporation as 462.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EchoStar Corporation is 452.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 473 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 472.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SATS to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 95.83%. For the next 5 years, EchoStar Corporation is expecting Growth of 121.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.75% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 284.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EchoStar Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.08%, where Monthly Performance is -11.54%, Quarterly performance is 1.34%, 6 Months performance is -24.19% and yearly performance percentage is -30.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.