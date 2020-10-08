Revenue Estimates Analysis of Altimmune, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALT): NXP Semiconductors N.V.(NASDAQ:NXPI)

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -135%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Altimmune, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. as 1.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Altimmune, Inc. is 700 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 643 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALT to be -411.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -584%. For the next 5 years, Altimmune, Inc. is expecting Growth of 282.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -293.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Altimmune, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -53.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -66%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -47%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Altimmune, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.39%, where Monthly Performance is 8.93%, Quarterly performance is -31.85%, 6 Months performance is 311.34% and yearly performance percentage is 613.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 629.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.03% and Monthly Volatility of 9.54%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.09/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NXP Semiconductors N.V. as 2 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NXPI to be -54.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.66%. For the next 5 years, NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expecting Growth of 40.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NXP Semiconductors N.V., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NXP Semiconductors N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.04%, where Monthly Performance is 11.59%, Quarterly performance is 13.32%, 6 Months performance is 45.88% and yearly performance percentage is 28.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.73% and Monthly Volatility of 2.92%.