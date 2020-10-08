Price Target Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation(NYSE:VLO): Nustar Energy L.P.(NYSE:NS)

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.6/share and a High Estimate of $-0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Valero Energy Corporation as 15.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Valero Energy Corporation is 10.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.37 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 27.25 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VLO to be -175%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -134.74%. For the next 5 years, Valero Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 199% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -147.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Valero Energy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Valero Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.24%, where Monthly Performance is -13.09%, Quarterly performance is -15.67%, 6 Months performance is -17.93% and yearly performance percentage is -49.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.81% and Monthly Volatility of 4.22%.

Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -146.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nustar Energy L.P. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nustar Energy L.P. as 355.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nustar Energy L.P. is 339 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 386.94 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 378.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NS to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.5%. For the next 5 years, Nustar Energy L.P. is expecting Growth of 197.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -255% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nustar Energy L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 682.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nustar Energy L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.67%, where Monthly Performance is -10.56%, Quarterly performance is -18.75%, 6 Months performance is 21.79% and yearly performance percentage is -60.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.70% and Monthly Volatility of 4.87%.