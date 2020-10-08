Price Target Analysis of Puma Biotechnology Inc(NASDAQ:PBYI): G-III Apparel Group, LTD.(NASDAQ:GIII)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 126.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Puma Biotechnology Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.47/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Puma Biotechnology Inc as 53.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Puma Biotechnology Inc is 50.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBYI to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 31.03%. For the next 5 years, Puma Biotechnology Inc is expecting Growth of 72.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 53.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Puma Biotechnology Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 775.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -246.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -56.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Puma Biotechnology Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.28%, where Monthly Performance is 6.94%, Quarterly performance is 0.78%, 6 Months performance is 32.82% and yearly performance percentage is 31.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.90% and Monthly Volatility of 4.56%.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) will report its next earnings on Sep 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.46/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 59.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $1.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. as 769.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. is 739.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 802 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GIII to be -52.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.67%. For the next 5 years, G-III Apparel Group, LTD. is expecting Growth of 595.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -90.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on G-III Apparel Group, LTD., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, G-III Apparel Group, LTD. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.49%, where Monthly Performance is 23.34%, Quarterly performance is 34.8%, 6 Months performance is 59.17% and yearly performance percentage is -36.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.42% and Monthly Volatility of 6.62%.