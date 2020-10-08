Investors Catching Stocks Crestwood Equity Partners LP(NYSE:CEQP): New Concept Energy, Inc(NYSE:GBR)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -466.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CEQP to be -233.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.14%. For the next 5 years, Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expecting Growth of 91.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -145.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 794.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 825.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.02%, where Monthly Performance is 1.38%, Quarterly performance is 21.86%, 6 Months performance is 178.69% and yearly performance percentage is -62.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.57% and Monthly Volatility of 5.71%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New Concept Energy, Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 176.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -45%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -110.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -107.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New Concept Energy, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.69%, where Monthly Performance is 33.03%, Quarterly performance is 30.83%, 6 Months performance is 59.92% and yearly performance percentage is 6.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.31% and Monthly Volatility of 13.85%.