Earnings Analysis of Essent Group Ltd.(NYSE:ESNT): Wolverine World Wide, Inc.(NYSE:WWW)

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -68.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essent Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Essent Group Ltd. as 237.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Essent Group Ltd. is 215.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 248.34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 226.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESNT to be -49.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.98%. For the next 5 years, Essent Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 38.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Essent Group Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 799.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essent Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.37%, where Monthly Performance is 15.4%, Quarterly performance is 34.42%, 6 Months performance is 46.02% and yearly performance percentage is -9.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.98% and Monthly Volatility of 3.57%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 169.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. as 455.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is 437 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 483.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 574.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WWW to be -58.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.34%. For the next 5 years, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 80.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wolverine World Wide, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 508.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.24%, where Monthly Performance is 5.8%, Quarterly performance is 32.97%, 6 Months performance is 53.09% and yearly performance percentage is 1.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.24% and Monthly Volatility of 4.01%.