Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund(NYSE:NVG): Pegasystems Inc.(NASDAQ:PEGA)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 322.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.51%, where Monthly Performance is 1.68%, Quarterly performance is 1.16%, 6 Months performance is 10.38% and yearly performance percentage is -6.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.78% and Monthly Volatility of 0.64%.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pegasystems Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. as 249.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pegasystems Inc. is 237 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 255.47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 216.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEGA to be 65.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 110.53%. For the next 5 years, Pegasystems Inc. is expecting Growth of 484.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 118.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pegasystems Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 301.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 254.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -16.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pegasystems Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.49%, where Monthly Performance is 8.42%, Quarterly performance is 28.47%, 6 Months performance is 74.55% and yearly performance percentage is 78.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 63.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.16%.