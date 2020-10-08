Analysts showing optimistic trends for HC2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:HCHC): Starbucks Corporation(NASDAQ:SBUX)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.65/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HC2 Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HC2 Holdings, Inc. as 399.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HC2 Holdings, Inc. is 399.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 399.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 475.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HCHC to be -118.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -114.29%. For the next 5 years, HC2 Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2500% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 277.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HC2 Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.79%, where Monthly Performance is 0.44%, Quarterly performance is -16.79%, 6 Months performance is 14% and yearly performance percentage is 9.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.68% and Monthly Volatility of 7.40%.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Starbucks Corporation as 6.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Starbucks Corporation is 5.87 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.75 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBUX to be -54.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.05%. For the next 5 years, Starbucks Corporation is expecting Growth of 173.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Starbucks Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 79.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 77.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Starbucks Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.94%, where Monthly Performance is 3.56%, Quarterly performance is 20.23%, 6 Months performance is 23.59% and yearly performance percentage is 4.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.03% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.