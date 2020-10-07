what are Analysts report about Lumentum Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:LITE): Navient Corporation(NASDAQ:NAVI)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) will report its next earnings on Aug 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.41/share and a High Estimate of $1.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LITE to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.54%. For the next 5 years, Lumentum Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lumentum Holdings Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lumentum Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.37%, where Monthly Performance is 4.67%, Quarterly performance is -2.74%, 6 Months performance is 7.86% and yearly performance percentage is 56.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.07% and Monthly Volatility of 4.18%.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 95.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navient Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navient Corporation as 283.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navient Corporation is 272 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 306 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 312 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAVI to be 14.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.48%. For the next 5 years, Navient Corporation is expecting Growth of -15.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navient Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navient Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.82%, where Monthly Performance is 0.78%, Quarterly performance is 33.53%, 6 Months performance is 29.8% and yearly performance percentage is -22.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.21% and Monthly Volatility of 4.20%.