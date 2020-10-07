Investors Catching Stocks Lloyds Banking Group Plc(NYSE:LYG): Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOG)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lloyds Banking Group Plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 65.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lloyds Banking Group Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.98%, where Monthly Performance is -0.72%, Quarterly performance is -9.8%, 6 Months performance is -4.83% and yearly performance percentage is -44.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.03% and Monthly Volatility of 3.05%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $10.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $8.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.79/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $11.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $8.95/share and a High Estimate of $13.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alphabet Inc. as 42.7 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alphabet Inc. is 39.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 44.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 40.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOOG to be 12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.53%. For the next 5 years, Alphabet Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alphabet Inc., where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alphabet Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.08%, where Monthly Performance is -8.65%, Quarterly performance is -2.84%, 6 Months performance is 22.5% and yearly performance percentage is 20.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.65%.