What do Analysts Say about Procter & Gamble Company (The)(NYSE:PG): Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMR)

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.29/share and a High Estimate of $1.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Procter & Gamble Company (The) as 18.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Procter & Gamble Company (The) is 17.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.67 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PG to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.93%. For the next 5 years, Procter & Gamble Company (The) is expecting Growth of 7.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Procter & Gamble Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Procter & Gamble Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1%, where Monthly Performance is 0.82%, Quarterly performance is 14.05%, 6 Months performance is 18.32% and yearly performance percentage is 12.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.32% and Monthly Volatility of 1.57%.