Price Target Analysis of Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:BHF): Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)(NYSE:GS)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.47/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -53.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.26/share and a High Estimate of $3.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. as 2.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is 2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BHF to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.63%. For the next 5 years, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 58.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 203.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brighthouse Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 759.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.94%, where Monthly Performance is -2.72%, Quarterly performance is 14.84%, 6 Months performance is 31.1% and yearly performance percentage is -20.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.40% and Monthly Volatility of 4.31%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) will report its next earnings on Oct 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -86%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.44/share and a High Estimate of $6.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) as 9.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) is 8.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.32 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GS to be 2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.97%. For the next 5 years, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 68.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The), where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.37%, where Monthly Performance is -2.78%, Quarterly performance is 1.22%, 6 Months performance is 27.54% and yearly performance percentage is 0.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.23% and Monthly Volatility of 2.82%.