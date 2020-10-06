Investors Catching Stocks Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:GBT): Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CEMI)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.55/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GBT to be 29.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 63.58%. For the next 5 years, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 68.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 711.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -50.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -43.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.22%, where Monthly Performance is 2.25%, Quarterly performance is -7.64%, 6 Months performance is 7.65% and yearly performance percentage is 28.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.47% and Monthly Volatility of 5.11%.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. as 4.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. is 2.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CEMI to be -36.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -43.48%. For the next 5 years, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 56.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -74.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -33.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -76.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -30.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.25%, where Monthly Performance is 49.45%, Quarterly performance is 42.78%, 6 Months performance is -12.4% and yearly performance percentage is -5.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.05% and Monthly Volatility of 9.38%.