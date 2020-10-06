Analysts showing optimistic trends for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:EQH): TrueCar, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRUE)

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.05/share and a High Estimate of $1.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. as 3.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is 3.24 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.44 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EQH to be -21.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.14%. For the next 5 years, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.41%, where Monthly Performance is -7.96%, Quarterly performance is 2.86%, 6 Months performance is 36.26% and yearly performance percentage is -8.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.16% and Monthly Volatility of 3.57%.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 157.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TrueCar, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TrueCar, Inc. as 77.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TrueCar, Inc. is 70.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 82.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 90.56 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TrueCar, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TrueCar, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.6%, where Monthly Performance is 9.65%, Quarterly performance is 77.05%, 6 Months performance is 141.59% and yearly performance percentage is 60.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.86% and Monthly Volatility of 5.79%.