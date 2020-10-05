What do Analysts Say about Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL): Integrated Device Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDTI)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) will report its next earnings on Jul 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-4.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-4.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-3.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.37/share and a High Estimate of $-2.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. as 3.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is 2.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DAL to be -229.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -200%. For the next 5 years, Delta Air Lines, Inc. is expecting Growth of 108.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -232.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Delta Air Lines, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 23.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -27.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Delta Air Lines, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.62%, where Monthly Performance is 1.96%, Quarterly performance is 11.64%, 6 Months performance is 41.24% and yearly performance percentage is -39.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.97% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. as 238.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. is 235 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 241.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 224.58 Million.