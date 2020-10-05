What are analysts Suggestions on Welltower Inc.(NYSE:WELL): IZEA Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:IZEA)

Welltower Inc. (WELL) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 121.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Welltower Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Welltower Inc. as 1.16 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Welltower Inc. is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WELL to be -21.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.9%. For the next 5 years, Welltower Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Welltower Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 78.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 61.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Welltower Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.79%, where Monthly Performance is -3.45%, Quarterly performance is 10.76%, 6 Months performance is 55.5% and yearly performance percentage is -36.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -47.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -78.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.67%, where Monthly Performance is -14.68%, Quarterly performance is -16.22%, 6 Months performance is 501.16% and yearly performance percentage is 245.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 293.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.14% and Monthly Volatility of 8.55%.