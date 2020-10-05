what are Analysts report about The Medicines Company(NASDAQ:MDCO): Wingstop Inc.(NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (WING) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wingstop Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wingstop Inc. as 63.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wingstop Inc. is 55.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 67.31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 49.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WING to be 65%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 92.86%. For the next 5 years, Wingstop Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 71.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wingstop Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 662.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 148.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 98.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 37.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wingstop Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.26%, where Monthly Performance is -10.76%, Quarterly performance is -0.2%, 6 Months performance is 83.93% and yearly performance percentage is 60.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 65.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.20% and Monthly Volatility of 4.59%.