Revenue Estimates Analysis of Koppers Holdings Inc.(NYSE:KOP): CDW Corporation(NASDAQ:CDW)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Koppers Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.28/share and a High Estimate of $1.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. as 425.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Koppers Holdings Inc. is 425 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 427.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 474.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KOP to be 4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.93%. For the next 5 years, Koppers Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Koppers Holdings Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 167.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 52.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Koppers Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.89%, where Monthly Performance is -8.43%, Quarterly performance is 18.3%, 6 Months performance is 163.01% and yearly performance percentage is -21.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.74% and Monthly Volatility of 5.36%.

CDW Corporation (CDW) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CDW Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.4/share and a High Estimate of $1.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CDW Corporation as 4.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CDW Corporation is 4.34 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.7 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDW to be -12.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.01%. For the next 5 years, CDW Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CDW Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 792.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 77.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CDW Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.54%, where Monthly Performance is 5.07%, Quarterly performance is 5.05%, 6 Months performance is 42.12% and yearly performance percentage is 3.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.08% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.