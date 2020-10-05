Revenue Estimates Analysis of Inovalon Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:INOV): Copart, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRT)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. as 180.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is 177.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 185.38 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 166.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INOV to be 6.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Inovalon Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 425.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 334.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.55%, where Monthly Performance is 2.91%, Quarterly performance is 34.48%, 6 Months performance is 71.6% and yearly performance percentage is 77.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.57% and Monthly Volatility of 4.12%.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) will report its next earnings on Sep 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 81.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Copart, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Copart, Inc. as 574.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Copart, Inc. is 552.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 594 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 554.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPRT to be 4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.85%. For the next 5 years, Copart, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Copart, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Copart, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.95%, where Monthly Performance is 2.42%, Quarterly performance is 26.4%, 6 Months performance is 73.69% and yearly performance percentage is 35.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.