Price Target Analysis of Liberty Latin America Ltd.(NASDAQ:LILA): Casa Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CASA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-2.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.88/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -696.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Latin America Ltd. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Liberty Latin America Ltd. as 956.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Liberty Latin America Ltd. is 875.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 970.52 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Liberty Latin America Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 277.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Latin America Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.5%, where Monthly Performance is -5.95%, Quarterly performance is -9.19%, 6 Months performance is -0.83% and yearly performance percentage is -43.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.05% and Monthly Volatility of 5.04%.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 133.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Casa Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Casa Systems, Inc. as 91.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Casa Systems, Inc. is 88.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 96 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 81.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CASA to be 233.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.67%. For the next 5 years, Casa Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 340% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Casa Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 315.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -80%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Casa Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.47%, where Monthly Performance is -20.93%, Quarterly performance is -7.03%, 6 Months performance is 24.62% and yearly performance percentage is -34.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.47% and Monthly Volatility of 6.02%.