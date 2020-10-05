Investors Catching Stocks Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)(NYSE:SMG): BCE, Inc.(NYSE:BCE)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) as 871.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) is 804 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 900.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 497.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SMG to be 108.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.14%. For the next 5 years, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) is expecting Growth of 3.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 62.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 377.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 41.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.07%, where Monthly Performance is -11.22%, Quarterly performance is 15.44%, 6 Months performance is 55.08% and yearly performance percentage is 51.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 46.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.67% and Monthly Volatility of 3.44%.

BCE, Inc. (BCE) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BCE, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BCE, Inc. as 4.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BCE, Inc. is 4.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.24 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BCE to be -17.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.88%. For the next 5 years, BCE, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BCE, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BCE, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.48%, where Monthly Performance is -4.76%, Quarterly performance is 0.53%, 6 Months performance is 2.97% and yearly performance percentage is -13.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.10% and Monthly Volatility of 1.63%.