Analysts showing optimistic trends for Gerdau S.A.(NYSE:GGB): Endeavour Silver Corporation(NYSE:EXK)

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gerdau S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gerdau S.A. as 1.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gerdau S.A. is 1.72 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.84 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gerdau S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gerdau S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.36%, where Monthly Performance is -1.36%, Quarterly performance is 18.69%, 6 Months performance is 109.25% and yearly performance percentage is 16.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.17% and Monthly Volatility of 4.40%.

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Endeavour Silver Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corporation as 38.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Endeavour Silver Corporation is 37.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 38.76 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 36.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXK to be 200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 161.54%. For the next 5 years, Endeavour Silver Corporation is expecting Growth of 712.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 87.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Endeavour Silver Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -35.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -36.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Endeavour Silver Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.59%, where Monthly Performance is -15.67%, Quarterly performance is 48.68%, 6 Months performance is 182.5% and yearly performance percentage is 43.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.30% and Monthly Volatility of 5.90%.