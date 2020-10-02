What are analysts Suggestions on Winnebago Industries, Inc.(NYSE:WGO): Cambium Learning Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:ABCD)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) will report its next earnings on Jun 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Winnebago Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. as 722.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. is 654.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 770.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 530.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WGO to be -10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.55%. For the next 5 years, Winnebago Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 103.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Winnebago Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 631.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Winnebago Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.19%, where Monthly Performance is -1.1%, Quarterly performance is -19.69%, 6 Months performance is 88.24% and yearly performance percentage is 38.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.54% and Monthly Volatility of 5.84%.