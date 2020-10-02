What are analysts Suggestions on CDW Corporation(NASDAQ:CDW): Copart, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRT)

CDW Corporation (CDW) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CDW Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.4/share and a High Estimate of $1.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CDW Corporation as 4.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CDW Corporation is 4.34 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.7 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDW to be -22.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.73%. For the next 5 years, CDW Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CDW Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 790.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 77.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CDW Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.84%, where Monthly Performance is 9.69%, Quarterly performance is 5.46%, 6 Months performance is 40.39% and yearly performance percentage is 3.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.96% and Monthly Volatility of 3.10%.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) will report its next earnings on Sep 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 81.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Copart, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Copart, Inc. as 574.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Copart, Inc. is 552.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 594 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 554.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPRT to be 4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.85%. For the next 5 years, Copart, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Copart, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 25.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 36.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Copart, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.11%, where Monthly Performance is 3.08%, Quarterly performance is 27.86%, 6 Months performance is 66.46% and yearly performance percentage is 38.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.84% and Monthly Volatility of 2.49%.