What are Analysts report about AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.(NYSE:AMP): Endeavour Silver Corporation(NYSE:EXK)

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (AMP) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.34/share and a High Estimate of $4.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. as 2.97 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. is 2.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.32 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMP to be -30.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -68.1%. For the next 5 years, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. is expecting Growth of 31.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 669.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.4%, where Monthly Performance is -1.18%, Quarterly performance is 6.78%, 6 Months performance is 65.14% and yearly performance percentage is 14.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 3.27%.

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Endeavour Silver Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corporation as 38.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Endeavour Silver Corporation is 37.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 38.76 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 36.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXK to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 138.46%. For the next 5 years, Endeavour Silver Corporation is expecting Growth of 712.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 87.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Endeavour Silver Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -35.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -36.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Endeavour Silver Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.49%, where Monthly Performance is -13.38%, Quarterly performance is 59.64%, 6 Months performance is 180.31% and yearly performance percentage is 50.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.28% and Monthly Volatility of 5.99%.