Revenue Estimates Analysis of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SAIL): Zion Oil & Gas Inc(NASDAQ:ZN)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 475%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. as 83.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 82.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 85.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SAIL to be -142.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -133.33%. For the next 5 years, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 7.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1111.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 460.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.92%, where Monthly Performance is 12.35%, Quarterly performance is 63.84%, 6 Months performance is 231.97% and yearly performance percentage is 154.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 93.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.45% and Monthly Volatility of 4.64%.

