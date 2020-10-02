Revenue Estimates Analysis of Gentex Corporation(NASDAQ:GNTX): Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFM)

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -83.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gentex Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gentex Corporation as 446.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gentex Corporation is 423.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 463.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 477.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNTX to be -72.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.56%. For the next 5 years, Gentex Corporation is expecting Growth of 42.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gentex Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gentex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.04%, where Monthly Performance is -4.48%, Quarterly performance is 0.23%, 6 Months performance is 23.94% and yearly performance percentage is -3.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.47% and Monthly Volatility of 2.44%.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 58.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. as 1.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is 1.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.67 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SFM to be 86.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 29.63%. For the next 5 years, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is expecting Growth of -20.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 69.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1%, where Monthly Performance is -9.96%, Quarterly performance is -15.02%, 6 Months performance is 11.54% and yearly performance percentage is 15.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.58%.