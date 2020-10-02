Revenue Estimates Analysis of Brown & Brown, Inc.(NYSE:BRO): Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.(NYSE:DO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brown & Brown, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. as 640.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. is 615.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 653.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 618.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRO to be -25.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Brown & Brown, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brown & Brown, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 990.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brown & Brown, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.17%, where Monthly Performance is -3.75%, Quarterly performance is 10.01%, 6 Months performance is 28.92% and yearly performance percentage is 27.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.91% and Monthly Volatility of 2.28%.

