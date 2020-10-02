Revenue Estimates Analysis: Aqua Metals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AQMS): TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation(NASDAQ:AMTD)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aqua Metals, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aqua Metals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 307.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -46.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -63.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -71.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aqua Metals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.13%, where Monthly Performance is -9.96%, Quarterly performance is -18.8%, 6 Months performance is 139.57% and yearly performance percentage is -47.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.55% and Monthly Volatility of 7.79%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation as 1.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is 1.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.56 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.15%, where Monthly Performance is 5.76%, Quarterly performance is 13.7%, 6 Months performance is 15.01% and yearly performance percentage is 22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.58% and Monthly Volatility of 2.91%.