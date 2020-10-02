Price Target Analysis: Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRNS): Euronet Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:EEFT)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.86/share and a High Estimate of $-0.4/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRNS to be 23.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.42%. For the next 5 years, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -84.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -126.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.87%, where Monthly Performance is 72.49%, Quarterly performance is 28.35%, 6 Months performance is 102.48% and yearly performance percentage is 121.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 50.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.45% and Monthly Volatility of 11.26%.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.41/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 110.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. as 618.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is 605.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 646.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 819.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EEFT to be -112.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -68.1%. For the next 5 years, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 214.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -75.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronet Worldwide, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 420.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.29%, where Monthly Performance is -9.62%, Quarterly performance is -7%, 6 Months performance is 19.36% and yearly performance percentage is -35.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.16%.