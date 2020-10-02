Investors Catching Stocks Hormel Foods Corporation(NYSE:HRL): Dollar Tree, Inc.(NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) will report its next earnings on Aug 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hormel Foods Corporation as 2.59 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation is 2.5 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.66 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HRL to be -4.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.22%. For the next 5 years, Hormel Foods Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hormel Foods Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hormel Foods Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.07%, where Monthly Performance is -2.78%, Quarterly performance is 2.5%, 6 Months performance is 3.57% and yearly performance percentage is 15.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.63% and Monthly Volatility of 1.94%.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) will report its next earnings on Aug 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.04/share and a High Estimate of $1.35/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DLTR to be 7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.5%. For the next 5 years, Dollar Tree, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dollar Tree, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dollar Tree, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.89%, where Monthly Performance is -1.93%, Quarterly performance is -1.86%, 6 Months performance is 30.39% and yearly performance percentage is -18.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.35%.