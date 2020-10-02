Investors Catching Stocks: CNO Financial Group, Inc.(NYSE:CNO): NeoPhotonics Corporation(NYSE:NPTN)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 111.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CNO Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. as 876.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CNO Financial Group, Inc. is 876.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 876.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 944 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNO to be -26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.51%. For the next 5 years, CNO Financial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CNO Financial Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CNO Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.23%, where Monthly Performance is -3.95%, Quarterly performance is 9.76%, 6 Months performance is 46.98% and yearly performance percentage is 9.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.63%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NeoPhotonics Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NPTN to be 18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, NeoPhotonics Corporation is expecting Growth of -120.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3300% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NeoPhotonics Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NeoPhotonics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.05%, where Monthly Performance is -12.64%, Quarterly performance is -30.59%, 6 Months performance is -16.94% and yearly performance percentage is 3.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.57% and Monthly Volatility of 4.05%.