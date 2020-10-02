Earnings Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust(NYSE:LXP): Invitae Corporation(NYSE:NVTA)

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lexington Realty Trust and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust as 81.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lexington Realty Trust is 80 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 83.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 81.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LXP to be -5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5%. For the next 5 years, Lexington Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lexington Realty Trust, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 77.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lexington Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.61%, where Monthly Performance is -6.77%, Quarterly performance is -2.03%, 6 Months performance is 9.84% and yearly performance percentage is 4.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.30% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -84.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Invitae Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.91/share and a High Estimate of $-0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Invitae Corporation as 60.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Invitae Corporation is 51.43 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 67.19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 55.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVTA to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.17%. For the next 5 years, Invitae Corporation is expecting Growth of 52.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Invitae Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -106.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -34.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Invitae Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.18%, where Monthly Performance is 20.18%, Quarterly performance is 38.93%, 6 Months performance is 248.38% and yearly performance percentage is 138.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 173.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.01% and Monthly Volatility of 8.07%.