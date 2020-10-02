Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Shopify Inc.(NYSE:SHOP): Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.(NYSE:SHLX)

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shopify Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shopify Inc. as 651.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shopify Inc. is 499 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 806.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 390.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHOP to be -61.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.98%. For the next 5 years, Shopify Inc. is expecting Growth of -9.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 690% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shopify Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 462.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shopify Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.05%, where Monthly Performance is -7.04%, Quarterly performance is 2.37%, 6 Months performance is 204.48% and yearly performance percentage is 239.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 165.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.51% and Monthly Volatility of 5.33%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. as 136.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is 117 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 168 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 125 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHLX to be -8.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is expecting Growth of 14.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.22%, where Monthly Performance is -12.85%, Quarterly performance is -22%, 6 Months performance is -7.89% and yearly performance percentage is -54.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.97% and Monthly Volatility of 4.05%.